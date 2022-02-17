Amaravati: Indian Cricket Team Under 19 Vice-Captain Shaik Rasheed met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister congratulated Shaik Rasheed and announced a Rs 10 lakh cash incentive, house site in Guntur, and promised a Sub Inspector job. During the meeting, the Chief Minister has handed over the cheque of Rs 10 lakh, which was announced by the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA).

The Chief Minister directed the officials to give sub-inspector of police job to Shaik Rasheed after his graduation.

Shaik Rasheed was born in Pathamallayapalem village of Prathipadu mandal in Guntur district. The 17-year-old colt has played a crucial role in the Indian Under-19 cricket team winning Aisa Cup and the Under 19 World Cup for the fifth time.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivas Rao, Rasheed's father Baalisha, Andhra Cricket Association members, and SAAP officials were present on the occasion.

Also Read: Indian U19 Players Who Turned Crorepatis After IPL Auction 2022