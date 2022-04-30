AP Civil Supplies Minister Nageswara Rao Rejects Allegations of Cut in Ration Supplies

Amaravati: Refuting allegations of a section of media on cut in ration supplies in the state, Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao said Rice and Dal are being supplied at the door step of the beneficiaries uninterrupted.

Speaking to media at the party central office here on Friday, the Minister said the previous government had distributed 76.81 lakh metric tons of rice in five years at a cost of only Rs 12,377 crore while the current government has distributed 81.68 lakh tons of rice in just 2 years and 10 months at a cost of Rs 12,379 crore.

The Minister reminded that the previous government didn't give dal in ration shops from 2014 to 2016 and questioned why a section of media didn't report it then and added that they gave it in only tribal areas from 2016 to 2018. He said TDP had given Dal at Rs 40 per kg through ration shops while it was Rs 63 in open market and the state government has been supplying Dal at a cost of Rs 67 per kg while it was Rs 106 at open market.

The Minister said the previous government had supplied 16,000 metric tons of Dal in 5 years at a cost of Rs 254 crore, while the current government distributed 5.14 lakh metric tons in two years and 10 months at a cost of 1350 crore. In regard to sugar, he said the previous government has given 2.48 lakh tons in five years at a cost of Rs 314 crore and the present government has supplied 2.70 lakh tons in the last two years and eight months at a cost of Rs 541 crore.

The Minister said the opposition and a section of the media were rattled by the governance of the Chief Minister and thus spreading false information.