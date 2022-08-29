AP Citizens Are Happy With CM YS Jagan Governance, Says Roja

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Youth Welfare, RK Roja said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy always works for the welfare of the people and is making the country proud with his governance.

Roja, along with Modugula Venugopal Reddy, attended a meeting of the NRIs held under the leadership of YSRCP coordinator, Chintala Cheruvu Surya Narayana Reddy, in Australia on Sunday.

Addressing the NRIs present at the event, RK Roja asserted that people are reaping the benefits of Navaratnalu Schemes implemented by the YSCRP led Govt. She further stated that AP CM YS Jagan is striving hard for the welfare of society. She stated that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has fulfilled all his poll promises and added that the people of AP are proud of YS Jagan. Roja said that YS Jagan is fighting like a soldier and is protecting dharma like Lord Rama. She said that YSRCP is charting out strategies to see to it that all the beneficiaries in the state receive the benefits of the welfare schemes that are being implemented by the government.

Roja stated that leaders are going to the doorsteps of people to learn about the problems that are being faced by them and working on resolving them at the earliest. The AP minister said that it is glad to be working for YSRCP and CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. She called on NRIs to support YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to ensure he retains power in 2024 as well. Roja lashed out at the Yellow Media.

