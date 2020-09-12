VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh's CID’s Finger Print Bureau (FPB) has ranked first in the country in identifying and developing chance fingerprints from crime scenes.

National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) annual report said that the AP police solved 512 cases with the help of chance fingerprints in 2019, followed by Kerala (402) and Karnataka (399).

Not just this, the state also topped developing 9,418 chance fingerprints from the crime scenes, followed by Kerala (7,687) and Tamil Nadu (6,436). Change fingerprints are the minute clues, such as fingerprints and traces, that criminals leave at the crime spot.

It must be noted that although there is a shortage of staff and half the sanctioned posts lying vacant for the past three years, the achievement comes at that time. A total of 51 of the 104 sanctioned posts are lying vacant, as reported by a daily.

“Despite facing a staff shortage, we are leaving no stone unturned in completing the tasks. AP now stands top in conducting an investigation, making use of technology,” said FPB director Raju Zakkam was quoted saying by TNIE.

He said that the vacant posts will be filled soon.

Fingerprints are important shreds of evidence that helps in detecting the accused. All the recorded chance fingerprints are uploaded on the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems, Zakkam said.