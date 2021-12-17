AP CID Warns Of Stern Action Against Fake Social Media Posts Against Govt, Others| Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh CID on Friday, has issued a warning that stern action will be taken if false posts are made on social media. The CID has said that those who spread fake news, morphed photos and false information will be punished and action will be taken against those who give money and encourage such people for posting such content.

Ellapu Santosh Rao who is the Social Media Chief Coordinator of a TDP-affiliate organization called Telugu Nadu Student Federation was recently arrested by CID Cyber ​​Crime sleuths in connection with a morphed video of the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. It is reported that Ellapu Santosh Rao was arrested for alleged morphing and adding obscene language in the video which was done in a bid to malign the CM and spread false propaganda on social media.

The CID has said that action will be taken against those who post false information and spread misinformation on social media to deliberately malign the government, women, and those in respectable positions for money or for any other profit. The CID said that before sharing any post, video, or comment, one should check if the content is genuine or not, and also have an understanding of the law. The AP CID advised the public not to share provocative posts which could create violence between people or groups and act responsibly before sharing any form of such content.

