Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday allowed the CID officials to question the Narasapuram rebel MP K Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju on charges of conspiring to destabilise the YSR Congress government.

The High Court dismissed the petition seeking quashing of an FIR in which the MP had accused the CID of filing false cases against him. He had also claimed that the CID sleuths harassed him during the previous inquiry session. The court, however, accepted the petitioner’s request to decide on a neutral location for questioning and directed the CID officials to question the rebel MP at Dilkusha Guest House in Hyderabad.

