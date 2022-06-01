AP CID Registers Cases Against Persons Posting Fake Posts About Welfare Schemes

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh CID on Tuesday has filed cases against several people for posting fake news about the welfare schemes being implemented by the Government. Five people were identified so far and notices were issued to them.

They had posted false news that the Jagananna Amma Vodi and YSR Vahana Mithra schemes were being discontinued this year, which had led to confusion among the beneficiaries and was seen as a deliberate bid to malign the Government.

Three of them were called to the Cyber Police Station in the CID office at Mangalagiri for questioning. It was found that they had created fake posts using the Indian emblem and the AP Government logo while posing the fake news.

A First Information Report was filed for misusing the AP State Government official emblem and cases were booked under Section 7 of The State Emblem of India (Prohibition of Improper Use) Act, 2005, Section 3 of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950, Sections 66C of the IT Act, 2000; and Section 505(1), 464, 465, 466, 469, 471, 474 and 500 of the IPC

The CID identified 12 Social Media accounts that had promoted the fake posts and notices under Section 41A were sent to five of them.

While Paruchuri Ramya from Tenali of Guntur district, Koganti Srinivasa Rao of Vemuru in Bapatla district, and Dasari Koteshwara Rao of Burripale in Palnadu district were interrogated from 10 am to 4 pm on Tuesday and sent home. They were told to be available for questioning when required.

The AP CID is also in the process of verifying several other handles/accounts involved in the fake propaganda about the welfare schemes and spreading the fake news.

Also Read: AP Village Volunteers Begin Door Delivery of Pensions