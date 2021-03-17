AP CID Raids TDP Minister P Narayana's Residence, Issues Notices In Amaravati Land Scam

HYDERABAD: The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Andhra Pradesh police on Wednesday, issued a notice to former minister and TDP leader P Narayana for questioning on March 22 in connection with the alleged land scam in Amaravati.

As Narayana was unavailable at home, the CID handed over the notices to his wife Ramadevi. The notice states that he should be present at the CID office at 11 a.m. on the 22nd of this month. While

The AP CID has registered cases under under Section 120 B (conspiracy) and Sections 166, 167 and 217 of the IPC, read with Prohibition of Assigned Lands Alienation Act of 1977 and the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act ,under which it issued notices to Narayana along with N Chandrababu Naidu in the Amravati Assigned Lands scam. The TDP leader's name is marked as A2 and as per the notice, it stated that legal action would be taken if he did not attend the CID hearing.

Meanwhile the AP CID on Wednesday conducted searches at Narayana educational institutions, offices and residence of the former minister. Authorities did not allow anyone into the home during the searches, which were conducted simultaneously at Vijayawada, Hyderabad and Nellore.

