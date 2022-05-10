AP CID Arrests TDP Leader Narayana in Kondapur

HYDERABAD: Former Andhra Pradesh minister and TDP leader Narayana, head of Narayana Educational Institutions, has been arrested by the Andhra Pradesh's Crime Investigation Department (CID) police at his residence in Kondapur in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

This move comes after the 10th class exam paper leakage at Narayana school in Chittoor district owned by the minister. The school's Vice Principal and the other two staff have already been arrested in connection with the case.

