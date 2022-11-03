AP CID Arrests TDP leader Ayyanna Patrudu, Son Rajesh

Former Andhra Pradesh Minister and senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Ayyanna Patrudu and his son Rajesh were arrested by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) early on Thursday in Narsipatnam. The duo allegedly forged documents related to the construction of a wall in their house, which were submitted to the High Court.

According to the reports, the CID case against Ayyanna and his son was based on a complaint by irrigation department officials. The complaint reportedly alleged that the two had allegedly constructed their residence by blocking the Ravanapalli irrigation canal.

Ayyanna and his son Rajesh will likely be produced in a court in Eluru later on Wednesday.

