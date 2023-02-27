AP Christian Representatives call on CM YS Jagan

Amaravati: Several Bishops, Reverends and representatives of Christian Associations called on the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Camp Office here on Monday.

During the interaction, they brought to the notice of the Chief Minister that their properties were being grabbed and sought effective steps to protect them.

They met him on behalf of the AP Federation of Churches and appealed to him for providing exemption from payment of local taxes for charity organisations.

Responding to their appeal, he assured them that their problems would be solved at the district level by District Collectors and SPs and an action plan would be chalked out soon.

The Chief Minister also assured them that an Advisor would soon be appointed to represent their problems periodically to the Government. He also responded favourably on providing separate burial grounds for Christians.