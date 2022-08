AP: Chitravathi, Penna Rivers in Spate After Heavy Rains Lash Karnataka

With heavy rains in upper parts of Karnataka, Penna and Chitavati rivers are in spate. Many colonies in Hindupur municipality were submerged after the irrigation canals were overflowing and water entered residential areas. Rescue operation teams were deployed at overflowing rivulets to prevent any untoward situations.

Heavy rains have been lashing Karnataka since Sunday, August 28 leading water logging and disrtupting normal life. Many vehicles have submerged in the flooded water.