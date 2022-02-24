AP Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy Slams TDP

Amaravati: Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy lashed out at TDP for deliberately spreading false campaign only with mala fide intentions in Vivekananda's murder case while the investigation agency is probing the case.

Speaking to media at party central office here on Wednesday, the MLA said TDP should stop its false propaganda and let the investigation complete and facts get revealed. He said the state government was not intervening in the ongoing investigation and reminded that it was TDP, which withdrew general consent to CBI during the previous government.

The MLA said Gajjala Uday Kumar Reddy complained on CBI officer Ram Singh on January 27 and again on February 15 and later approached judiciary for his arrest.

He said it was YSRCP which has faced huge loss due to the death of Vivekananda Reddy and added that the facts should be revealed in the investigation and questioned the investigation agency why there were leaks on the ongoing investigation.

