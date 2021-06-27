AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das was granted a three-month extension in service. After the Central government approved the extension of his tenure on Saturday

General Administration Department Principal Secretary (Political) Praveen Prakash issued a GO notifying the service extension till September 30, 2021.

The State government had written to the Centre last month requesting that his services be extended by three months from July 1 in view of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

A1987 batch IAS officer, Aditya Nath took charge as the Chief Secretary from Nilam Sawhney on December 31, 2020. He is due for retirement on June 30 on attaining the age of superannuation. His service was extended by three months from July 1, 2021, to September 30, 2021.

