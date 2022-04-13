AP: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to Visit Kurnool on April 16

Kurnool: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is set to visit Kurnool on April 16, said district Collector P Koteshwara Rao. He said the CM will not be able to attend the wedding of son of Pattikonda MLA Kangati Sreedevi and YSRCP state secretary Pradeep Kumar Reddy on April 17, so he will bless the would-be couple on Saturday. After attending a few official programmes, the CM YS Jagan would visit MLA's residence in Krishnanagar area to participate in the wedding celebration and bless the bride and groom.

In view of the Chief Minister’s upcoming visit, the Kurnool administration officials held a review meeting at the Collector’s Conference Hall on Tuesday. Joint Collector S Rama Sundar Reddy and DRO SV Nageswara Rao participated in the review meet. The Collector Koteshwara Rao urged district authorities and police to coordinate with each other to make this visit successful.

Giving details about the itinerary of the visit, the Collector said the Chief Minister’s flight would land at the newly-built Orvakallu airport. From there, he will reach the Andhra Pradesh Special Police (APSP) battalion by helicopter. After a brief interaction with the police officials, YS Jagan would reach MLA's house in Krishnanagar by road to bless the would-be couple.

As the Chief MInister’s convoy would travel in the city by road, the district collector has directed the police to make appropriate security arrangements for the visit. He has also directed the Municipal Commissioner Bhargava Tej to carry out a special sanitation drive in the areas visited by the Chief Minister.

The DTC has been tasked with arranging vehicles for the CM convoy during the visit while the traffic police was requested to ensure a green channel on the CM’s convoy routes. Barricades will be set up near the helipad and Pattikonda MLA’s residence and fire engines would be kept ready as part of fool-proof security arrangements. The Collector warned the officials of disciplinary action against any kind of negligence in discharging the duty during the official visit.