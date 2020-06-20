AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government, in a major decision for the well-being of students, on Saturday announced the cancellation of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations that were postponed in the state earlier. Announcing the decision, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said that the decision was taken in the best interest of the students after duly considering all factors arising out of the prevailing coronavirus pandemic.

“The safety and well-being of the students is of paramount importance. The number of COVID-19 cases are on the rise. Situation can go out of control if the students come out of the safety of their homes to appear for the examinations. It is also difficult to coordinate all the departments, teachers and other staff to conduct the crucial examinations under these trying coronavirus times. Hence the decision to call off the 10th class examinations,” the minister explained.

Similarly, the state government has also provided major relief to the Intermediate students who wished to appear for the Intermediate Advanced Improvement or supplementary examinations. The state government has cancelled these examinations also for all the students who failed in the regular Intermediate examinations for both first year and second year and were looking to sit for the supplementary examinations. The fees, wherever collected for the purpose of appearing for the supplementary examinations, will be duly refunded to all the students, Adimulapu Suresh announced.