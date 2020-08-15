AMARAVATI: Two Andhra Pradesh-cadre IPS officers of the 1994 batch, Ravisankar Ayyanar and Kumar Vishwajeet, have been chosen for the President's Police Medal for distinguished service on the eve of the 74th Independence Day 2020.

Ayyanar is now the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) while Vishwajeet is the Principal Secretary (Home).

Crime Investigation Department Additional Superintendent L V Srinivasa Rao, Regional Vigilance and Enforcement Officer N Venkata Reddy, AP Special Police Additional Commandant E S Sai Prasad, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Chittoor) K Eswara Reddy and 10 other officers and men have been chosen for the Indian Police Medal, a release from the DGP's office said.

DGP D G Sawang has congratulated the award winners and said their "professionalism, sincerity and commitment" towards duties were the key factors in their achievement.

He also complimented them for contributing towards "raising the standards and profile" of Andhra Pradesh Police on the national stage.

India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, dressed in his customary ''kurta pyjama'' and safa, delivered a nearly 90-minute address from the ramparts of the Red Fort.