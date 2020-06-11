AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh cabinet Sub-committee has recommended a thorough investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged corruption during the Telugu Desam Party's regime under Chandrababu Naidu between 2014-19. The cabinet sub-committee submitted its report at the start of an hour-long state cabinet meeting chaired by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Thursday. During the meeting, the cabinet discussed a wide range of issues including the conduct of the upcoming AP Assembly budget session and the draft bills to be introduced in the House. It also discussed the 'YSR Cheyutha' Scheme which provides financial assistance to the ST, SC, BC and Minority community women.

Here are some of the decisions taken by the State cabinet