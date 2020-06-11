AP Cabinet Sub-Committee Recommends CBI Probe Into Chandrababu-Regime Corruption
AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh cabinet Sub-committee has recommended a thorough investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged corruption during the Telugu Desam Party's regime under Chandrababu Naidu between 2014-19. The cabinet sub-committee submitted its report at the start of an hour-long state cabinet meeting chaired by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Thursday. During the meeting, the cabinet discussed a wide range of issues including the conduct of the upcoming AP Assembly budget session and the draft bills to be introduced in the House. It also discussed the 'YSR Cheyutha' Scheme which provides financial assistance to the ST, SC, BC and Minority community women.
Here are some of the decisions taken by the State cabinet
- To organise Assembly sessions from June 16
- The cabinet sub-committee recommended CBI probe into the alleged corruption during Chandrababu Naidu regime
- It also recommended the CBI to investigate alleged corruption in the Rs 1,000-crore tenders for AP Fibergrid.
- It also recommended the CBI to probe alleged corruption in the Chandranna Kanuka scheme.
- The cabinet subcommittee has identified irregularities in ghee purchases from Heritage Foods Limited.
- The subcommittee had also identified that corruption had taken place in Tera Software Limited which was awarded the project work for AP Fibergrid .