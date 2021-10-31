AP Cabinet Reshuffle

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government has restructured the ministry portfolios of two cabinet ministers. The portfolio of the Commercial Taxes Department, which was held by Deputy Chief Minister M Narayana Swamy was handed over to Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy. Narayana Swamy will continue to hold the Excise and Commerce portfolio.

Buggana Rajendranath Reddy who manages the Department of Finance, Planning and Legislative Affairs will now ready oversee the responsibilities of the Commercial Tax Department as well.

Chief Secretary to the Government Dr Sameer Sharma on Saturday issued Gazettes orders to this effect.