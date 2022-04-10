Andhra Pradesh Cabinet 2.0: Check New AP Ministers' List

TADEPALLI: The growing anticipation over the new Ministers who would be given a berth in the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet reorganisation process has gained momentum, even as the suspense continued on who will be picked as the new ministers, and who will retain their ministerial positions. AP Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Camp Office to finalise the list and submit it to Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan.

After the meeting was over Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy while exiting the Camp Office informed the media that the cabinet meeting was over. “ We have finalised the names and will send the list of ministers' names to the Raj Bhavan at 7 pm and a gazette notification would be issued shortly, “ he said. Meanwhile, Governor Bishwa Bhusan has accepted the resignations of AP cabinet ministers. The 24 ministers resigned on April 11 in the wake of the reshuffle of the AP cabinet.

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy reiterated that the new cabinet would reflect social justice while balancing all equations. The Chief Minister has taken into consideration the caste, regional, and gender issues to balance the Cabinet. He said no Chief Minister ever had done such an exercise where the cabinet reflected the composition of the people in the state. Sajjala had earlier stated that those who were dropped from the cabinet would be used to take the party forward in the next two years keeping in mind the upcoming elections.

In the earlier Cabinet, 56 percent of the Ministers were from the weaker sections. Sources say that this time the decision was made to further increase the percentage (70%) including the SC, ST Minority, and marginalised sections keeping in mind social justice, gender, and parity in the Cabinet.

The 25- members' cabinet reshuffle would be a combination of old and new. While only 10 old ministers are likely to continue in the Cabinet, another 15 new ministers will be inducted. As per Sakshi sources, the list of Ministers likely to be inducted into the AP Cabinet for the coming two years are:

AP Cabinet Ministers List 2022

Dharmana Prasada Rao (BC) Seediri Appalaraju (BC) Botsa Sathyanarayana (BC) Peedika Rajanna Dora (ST) Gudivada Amarnath Kapu (OC) Budi Muthyalanaidu (BC) Dadisetti Raja (OC) Pinipe Viswaroop (SC) Ch Venogopalakrishna (BC) Taneti Vanitha (SC) Karamuri Venkata Nageswara Rao (BC) Kottu Satyanarayana (OC) Jogi Ramesh (BC) Ambati Rambabu (OC) Merugu Nagarjuna (SC) Vidadala Rajini (BC) Kakani Govardhan Reddy (OC) Amjad Basha Shaik Bepari (Minority) Bugggana Rajendranath Reddy (OC) Gummanuri Jayaram (BC) Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy (OC) K Narayana Swamy (SC) RK Roja (OC) KV Usha Sricharan (BC) Adimulapu Suresh (SC)

This apart the following names have been recommended for the posts:

-Deputy Speaker of the AP Assembly - Kollugatla Veerabhadraswamy

-AP Planning Board Vice-Chairman - Malladi Vishnu

-AP State Development Board Chairman (new) -Kodali Nani

- Chief Whip- M Prasad Raju

The new ministers will receive communication from the CMO office. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at 11.31 am on Monday, April 11th in the state secretariat premises in Velagapudi.

Also Read: Chief Minister YS Jagan Greets People of Telugu States on Ram Navami Today