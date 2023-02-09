AP Cabinet Okays National Law University in Kurnool

The State Cabinet approved the calendar of welfare schemes for February and March starting with YSR Kalyanamastu on Feb 10 besides ratifying the decisions of the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) that cleared investment proposals of various companies and giving nod to fill existing vacancies in several departments.

At its meeting presided over by the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Secretariat here on Wednesday, the State Cabinet approved disbursal of funds to beneficiaries of welfare schemes like Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Jagananna Vasati Deevena for students, input subsidy for farmers, YSR Law Nestam for junior lawyers, YSR Asara for women groups and EBC Nestam for women aged between 45 and 60 years in the coming months.

Briefing media on the Cabinet decisions, Minister for Information & Public Relations and Backward Classes Welfare Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna said that the Cabinet has also green-signalled the establishment of National Law University in 50-acre campus at Kurnool, the second of its kind in the country.

He said the Cabinet has also decided to establish Andhra Pradesh Medical Services Recruitment Board for filling up vacancies of State, Zonal and District level posts in Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department excluding the posts under the purview of APPSC and upgrade the 50-bedded Community Health Centre at Nandigama in NTR district to 100-bedded Area Hospital with a cost of Rs. 34.48 crore.

For strengthening the Rural Health System and providing uninterrupted services of Family Doctor Programme, the Cabinet also decided to create 10 additional posts of District Coordinator in Dr YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust and also sanction 1610 posts in different categories to staff the new PHCs and co-located PHCs.

The Cabinet has sanctioned 31 teaching and 12 non-teaching posts to the newly sanctioned Social Welfare Residential School for Boys at Dhone in Kurnool district besides giving nod to fill 10 Principal posts , 138 teaching posts on regular basis and 36 non-teaching posts on outsourcing basis in Government Degree Colleges. 29 additional posts will also be filled up in AP Information Commission.

Proposals for creating new Tadepalligudem Revenue Division, transferring Ganapavaram Mandal from Eluru Revenue Division to Bhimavaram Revenue Division in West Gadavari district, transferring Nellimarla Mandal from Cheepurupalli Revenue Division to Vizianagaram Revenue Division and Bollapally Mandal from Gurajala Revenue Division to Narsaraopet Revenue Division, Palnadu District were also approved.

For changing the Mandal Headquarter of Veerullapadu Mandal from Veerullapadu village to Jujjuru Village, NTR District and for splitting 6 District HQ Mandals into Rural and Urban Mandals viz Vizianagaram, Eluru, Machilipatnam, Ongole, Nandyal, Ananthapuram and Chittoor were also approved.

The Cabinet also approved the Draft Bill for making an Act to constitute Andhra Pradesh Para Veterinary and Allied Council Act -2023 as a regulatory body for registration, controlling and managing Polytechnic Institutions, imparting training to Animal Husbandry, Dairy, Fishery Diploma holders besides sanctioning 105 additional posts in Andhra Pradesh Special Protection Force (APSPF).

Approval to take follow up action to provide necessary infrastructure like land and other facilities to the investors who have submitted proposals to the SIPB was also given by the Cabinet.

The Cabinet okayed the proposal for restructuring the IT division of the TTD by creating 34 new posts in different categories and also for creating 12 posts in TTD’s Sculpture Department.

