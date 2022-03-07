AMARAVATI: Ahead of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Session on Monday, the State Cabinet members and Chief Minister YS Jagan Moan Reddy paid homage to late IT and Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy in the Secretariat.

His cabinet colleagues observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect for the deceased leader.

The Budget Session of the Andhra Pradesh State Legislature got off to a noisy start on Monday with the Opposition TDP members disrupting Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan's address to the joint sitting of the Legislative Assembly and Council.

