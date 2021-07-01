AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh State cabinet headed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday has taken several key decisions related to the State. Briefing media after the cabinet meeting, Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkatramaiah said that Cabinet gave its nod for returning 2,180 acres of land, which was originally sought to be acquired for the Kakinada Special Economic Zone (SEZ) back in 2007, to the farmers following a protracted struggle. All the additional costs like stamp duty, transfer fee and registration fee will be borne by the State government.

For the first time in the country, Chief Minister YS Jagan has taken a historical decision on giving back the acquired lands to the farmers. Other states are also pursuing the same line in sorting out the SEZ problems by adopting the AP formula.

Rayalaseema Drought Prevention Project

The cabinet has agreed to the proposal of supplying water by gravity, under the initial phase for water supply under Rayalaseema Drought Prevention Project in Puttaparthi constituency at a cost of Rs 864.18 crore. Through this project, the government will fill 195 ponds in the Rayalaseema region. It also approved several SIPB proposals related to the establishment of several industries across the State including a steel plant at Nellore to be set up by the Jindal group.

The Cabinet has given the green signal for the implementation of the YSR Bima scheme to support the family in the event of the death of the sole earner in families below the poverty line. Also approved 2020–25 food processing policy, to enable better rates for farmers.

It also approved the setting up of a new Agriculture Polytechnic college in Punganur, Chittoor District with 40 admissions every year. The decisions include the approval for the Andhra Pradesh Farmers' e-Sales Corporation Limited (APFEVCL) e-marketing platform designed to connect farmers, buyers, and traders as a unified marketplace.