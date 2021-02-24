AP Cabinet Nod To EBC Nestam, Welfare Schemes Calendar

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh State cabinet headed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday has approved the welfare scheme calendar for the year 2021-22 and has given the nod for providing financial assistance to women of Economically Backward Class (EBC) besides other key decisions.

Briefing the media after the cabinet meeting, Information & Public Relations Minister Perni Venkatramaiah said that the new scheme EBC Nestam will be implemented from the coming financial year, under which the government will provide financial assistance of Rs 45,000 for each woman beneficiary aged between 45-60 years at a rate of Rs 15,000 per annum for a span of three years. The Government has alloted Rs 670 crore per annum totalling Rs 2011 crore for three years for the scheme. Also, the cabinet mainly discussed the implementation of welfare schemes, which are to be taken up between 2021-22, and approved the calendar.

The Minister said earlier 300 sq.ft. TIDCO houses were given for Rs 2.65 lakh each whereas this Government is giving it for Rs 1 only. The previous government charged Rs 3.65 lakh for 365 sq.ft. while the government is allotting the same house for Rs 3.40 lakhs.

The 465 sq.ft. houses were allotted for Rs 4.65 lakh each while it is now being given fo Rs 4.15 lakh. The State will take the burden of Rs 5579 crores in wake of the above decisions.

In regard to the privatisation of Visakhapatnam steel plant, the State will move a resolution in the Assembly opposing the privatisation move, to put more pressure on the Union Government.

The State cabinet gave a nod to roll out Kadapa Steel plant works at a cost of Rs 10082 Crore and Rs 6000 Crore in phase1& 2 with a capacity of three million ton in each phase through joint venture partnership.

The Government has also approved the cabinet sub-committee report which recommended to return 2180 acres given by the farmers to Kakinada SEZ, which was promised by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during 2019 polls. Also, the State government decided to provide a compensation of Rs 5 lakhs to the farmers whose lands were utilised. The Minister clarified that even the Divis factory was permitted on Zero waste policy, where any sort of waste must be treated within the factory premises. He said that the previous government failed to keep up the promise of giving back the lands to the farmers.

The State Cabinet has approved the decision to complete the investigation within 100 days on those caught red-handed in the ACB cases, from the existing two year duration. The government has decided to amend the law to allow an action to be taken against ACB officials if an inquiry is not held before that deadline.The cabinet has decided to allocate five percent of land in private layouts to the poor and serious action will be initiated for violating the rules.

Further, the cabinet approved the allotment of new fire stations and personnel in Kadapa and Chittoor districts and also gave a nod to upgrade PHCs to 50-bed hospitals in Penumuru and Karvetinagaram of Chittoor district. To that extent, the medical and non-medical staff will be recruited. Cabinet approved the recruitment of additional teaching and non-teaching staff for the newly established degree college in Kovvur. Also, the cabinet approved setting up of Multipurpose Facility Centres in villages with Rs 2718 Crore and allocated 165 acres in East Godavari district to Maritime Board for operations.

The allocation of 2,700 vehicles for door-to-door garbage collection in municipalities was also decided at the cabinet meeting, where the Chief Minister directed the authorities to beautify every municipality within three to six months, with best practices like the Surat Municipality.