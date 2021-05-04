AP Cabinet Nod To CBSE Syllabus In Govt Schools From Class 7, Partial Curfew Curbs

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet approved the daytime curfew imposed in the state starting from Wednesday afternoon to curb the rise in Coronavirus cases in the state. A Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was held on Tuesday where several decisions were taken and approved apart from the COVID crisis management, welfare schemes and the CBSE syllabus implementation in Government schools.

Briefing the media here on Friday after the cabinet meeting, Information & Public Relations Minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani), said that both public and private transport in the state will not be allowed to run after 12 noon starting from Wednesday.

Highlights

Permission for shops to run from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Ban on all public transport as well as private vehicles after 12 p.m.

All Interstate services stand cancelled.

Rythu Bharosa Scheme: Farmers accounts to be credited with the benefit amount on May 13th. To benefit 54 lakh farmers in the State.

YSR Free Crop Insurance cash deposit on May 25th. To benefit 38 lakh farmers.

YSR Matsyakara Bharosa (Fisheries Guarantee scheme) cash deposit on May 18th. The assistance of Rs.10,000 to fishermen during non-season.

Cabinet approval for CBSE syllabus to be implemented from 7th class. To be implemented in 44,639 government schools across the state. CBSE education will be in English medium only. The number of students in government schools has increased significantly and so has the confidence about government schools among the public.

School buildings and infrastructure to under change under Nadu Nedu scheme

"We have borrowed Rs 1,860 crore from the World Bank for school education," Nani said. "We borrowed at a low-interest rate of 2.5 per cent. Education in aided educational institutions is rather dismal and it would be better if the aided organisations hand them over to the government. The government will take all the responsibility, " Nani said.

He said that 35% of seats in private universities should be given to the convener quota. The government will provide scholarships and scholarships for those seats.

The decision to lease closed cooperative dairies in AP to Amul. Amul is already rendering services in 708 villages as of now, he said.

Cabinet approves Rs 15,000 honorarium for priests in temples of A category, Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 honorarium for B category priests.

It also approved to increase the honorarium from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 for Imams and from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 for Mouzams in Mosques.

Land Acquisition Compensation for Assigned landholders on par with Patta Farmers

Cabinet approves setting up 176 Primary Health Care Centres (PHCs) at a cost of Rs 511.79 crore. Three PHCs to be built for each agency mandal in the agency areas

Two doctors for each primary health centre and a 104 vehicle.

Cabinet approves setting up of Eluru-Thandava Link Canal which will irrigate more than 52,000 acres of farmland in the hilly regions in the Visakhapatnam-East Godavari districts.

Also Read: AP Cabinet Meeting: CM YS Jagan To Write To Modi Over Vaccine Drive And Supply