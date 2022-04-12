AP Cabinet Ministers Hail CM YS Jagan for Social Justice

Amaravati: Affirming that the new cabinet reflects social justice, newly sworn-in ministers hailed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for allotting 70 percent of the posts to weaker sections.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Merugu Nagarjuna said that the new cabinet is reflecting the ideologies of BR Ambedkar, Jyotirao Phule and Babu Jagjivanram, who strived for the upliftment of weaker sections and recalled that for the first time in the history of the country, 70 percent of the ministerial posts are given to SCs, STs, BCs and Minorities. On this occasion, he stated that the Chief Minister will go down in history as a leader who ushered in the social revolution and worked for the welfare of dalits.

Further, he slammed opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu for his remarks on the new cabinet and reminded him that there were no ST and Minority Ministers until 2018 in Chandrababu’s cabinet. He said that the previous government had completely abandoned Dalits and stated that Naidu doesn’t have any right to speak for the Dalit community. He questioned Chandrababu whether he had done anything for the Dalit welfare.

Meanwhile speaking to the media at a separate press conference, Chelluboyina Venugopal Krishna reitarated that the Chief Minister has been giving priority to BCs, SCs, STs and minorities, where 17 out of 25 ministers, belong to these communities, of which 11 are BC’s. He stated that Chandrababu Naidu had never supported BCs, and had never given priority to them, other than using them as vote banks. Asserting that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had redefined BCs as Backbone Class, he opined that Chandrababu had no moral right to talk for BCs.