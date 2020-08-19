AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held at the secretariat on Wednesday, August 19. During this cabinet meeting, the state cabinet had approved YSR Aasara Scheme. AP CM took several key decisions in today's meeting.

YSR Asara Scheme which is one among the welfare schemes based on the YSR Congress party's poll promises Navaratnalu. This scheme will benefit over 27,000 crore DWCRA women in four years. The AP cabinet also approved the state's new Industrial Development Policy 2020-23.

The state cabinet had finalised the launching dates for YSR Sampurna Poshana Scheme Nutrition Supplementation on September 1, 2020, YSR Vidya Kanuka Scheme on September 5, 2020 and YSR Arogya Asara Scheme on September 11.

Apart from this, the Cabinet also approved for the recruitment of 51 Divisional Development Officer posts in the Panchayati Raj Department. The cabinet meeting was attended by ministers and other officials.

Ever Since becoming the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has focused on implementing all the poll promises made to the people as part of padayatra and elections. AP CM is striving hard to take the state towards overall growth and prosperity by fulfilling all his election promises.

As part of the Navaratnas the AP government launched YSR Aasara Scheme to waive the first tranche of loans to DWCRA Group members under the YSR Asara Scheme as promised by CM Jagan to waive off loans in four installments.