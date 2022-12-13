AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh state cabinet meeting commenced on Tuesday (December 13) at 11 am in the first block of the Secretariat building.

The cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to decide on holding the winter session of the state assembly and also take some important decisions including increasing the pension amount to Rs 2,750 from January 2023 in the session.

They are likely to discuss 38 issues in this session and decide on them.

The State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB), headed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given its nod for investments of Rs 23,985 crore in the State. The SIPB meeting, held here on Monday, has given its nod for JSW Steel Limited's proposal to set up a steel plant in Kadapa at a cost of Rs 8,800 crore and for pumped hydro storage projects to be set up by Adani Green Energy Limited and Shirdi Sai Electricals.

