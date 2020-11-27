AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh State Cabinet is scheduled to meet at 11 AM on Friday at the Secretariat, to finalise the agenda for the Legislative Assembly and Council Winter Sessions which will commence from November 30. The Cabinet will also discuss the impact of Cyclone Nivar as part of the discussions.

There are more than 10 Ordinances, promulgated since August 4, that need to be replaced with fresh laws. Besides, an amendment to the AP Motor Vehicles Taxation Act is also being brought in to enhance various transport taxes.

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council meetings will begin from the 30th of this month. Earlier, Governor Vishwa Bhusan Harichandan issued two separate notifications on Thursday. The fifth session of the 15th Legislative Assembly will begin at 9 am. The 37th meeting of the Legislative Council will begin at 10 am.

The General Budget meetings of the two houses were held only for two days on June 16 and 17 this year due to COVID-19. Monsoon session that is normally held in July-August was also not conducted because of the coronavirus pandemic.