AP Cabinet Meeting Today

The Andhra Pradesh state cabinet will meet today, February 8 at the Velagapudi secretariat.

The cabinet meeting to be chaired by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to approve the proposals made by the state investment board to set up large scale industries in the state.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has accorded permission for the establishment of several large scale industries during the state investment promotion board meeting on Tuesday.

The large scale projects include wind and solar power projects, IT parksm a 100 mw data centre, a unit for electrosteel casting, a new energy park and other industries.

An IT park on 90 acres of land would be set up in Bhogapuram and another 100mw data centre in Kapuluppada.

