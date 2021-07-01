AP Cabinet Meeting: Rs 1,450 Crores Allocated For Farming, Livestock Development

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh State cabinet headed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday has taken several key decisions, which include approving the new Information Technology (IT) policy for 2021-24 and observing Farmers’ Day on July 8, commemorating the birth anniversary of late chief minister Dr YS Rajashekar Reddy.

Briefing media after the cabinet meeting, Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkatramaiah said that the cabinet gave a nod to the 12 proposed projects at a cost of Rs 1,444.95 Crores, which includes the opening of 100 integrated Agri and aqua labs, 645 community hiring centers, and 1,898 permanent buildings of RBK’s. Similarly, the cabinet approved the setting up of 45 new rythu bazaars in the state and the construction of 1262 godowns at the village level. The Chief Minister will be inaugurating 53 Veterinary Hospitals, Dispensaries, Rural Livestock Units, which were set up at a cost of Rs 31.74 crores, a dedicated Telemedicine Call Center for livestock health care, six new rythu bazaars, and shall lay the foundation to post-harvest infrastructure development at RBK level by establishing a food processing unit in each parliament constituency and Kadaknath Poultry Farm at Utukuru, Kadapa. Also, market yards will be revamped under the Nadu-Nedu scheme at a cost of Rs 212.31 crore.

Further, the cabinet approved the proposal of procuring 175 mobile veterinary ambulances in 175 constituencies across the state for treating cattle. Facilities like hydraulic lift will be made available in mobile vehicles along with expert staff and adequate facilities. The government will be spending Rs 89.95 crore towards this initiative. The cabinet, which discussed the concept of infrastructure in the medical sector, approved the purchase of 539 new 104 vehicles for PHCs across the state.

