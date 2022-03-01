AP Cabinet Meeting Postponed To March 7

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh State Cabinet meeting which was scheduled for March 3 has been postponed to March 7. A decision to this effect was taken on Tuesday as per the government orders.

The decision to postpone the Cabinet meeting was taken due in view of IT and Information Minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy’s death ceremonies being held from March 3.

The assembly sessions are scheduled to begin on March 7. After the Governor's speech on the first day, the Cabinet meeting will be held, sources say.

The Andhra Pradesh government declared two-day mourning following the sudden demise of Mekapati Goutham Reddy who died of a heart attack on February 21. The minister was cremated with full state honours on February 23 in Udayagiri in Nellore district.

