AP Cabinet Meeting Postponed To June 24

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meeting was postponed and will now be held on June 24.

The Cabinet meeting which was supposed to be held on the 22nd was postponed and AP Chief Secretary Dr. Sameer Sharma announced the new date on Monday. The meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be held at the first block at the Secretariat in Velagapudi, he said.

The Chief Minister on Monday held a review meeting on the progress of works in the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department and directed the officials to expedite the construction of TIDCO houses and complete them on the stipulated time.

During the review meeting held at the camp office, the officials informed the Chief Minister that the works of creating infrastructure at TIDCO houses is going on at a brisk pace and the government has spent Rs 4,500 crore and will spend another Rs 6,000 crore in this regard. The Chief Minister reviewed the development of road works in corporations and municipalities.

