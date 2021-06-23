AP Cabinet Meeting Likely On June 30

AMARAVATI: The State Cabinet Meeting is likely to convene on June 30th of this month. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will chair the meeting which will be held in the Assembly Hall in the first building of the Secretariat at 11:00 AM.

Officials said that the issues related to COVID Control measures, easing of curfew sanctions, state preparedness for the Third Wave and measures taken for the Kharif crop yield would be discussed on Wednesday.

Chief Secretary to the State Government Aditya Nath Das has directed all the departments to send the matters related to the Cabinet meeting to the General Administration (Cabinet Department) by the 28th of this month.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister conducted a review meeting over the new AP Information Technology policy, Electronic Manufacturing Clusters and the establishment of Digital Libraries on Wednesday.

