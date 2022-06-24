AP Cabinet Meeting: Key Decisions Taken

Andhra Pradesh cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken key decisions that includes approving the name change of Konaseema district, renamed as Dr. BR. Ambedkar Konaseema District and also the release of Rs. 216 crores to the outsees of Vamsadhara Project.

Approvals by the cabinet:

♦ Amma Vodi scheme on June 27. As part of this scheme, the amounts will be credited to 43,96,402 mothers' accounts.

♦ Green Energy Project with Rs. 15,000 crores

♦ Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, Vaahana Mitra, Kapu Nestham.

♦ Recruitment of 3,530 jobs in Medical colleges and Hospitals.

♦ Group -1 job to Arjuna award recipient Jyothi Surekha.

♦ Jagananna MIG Lay Out Development Policy.

♦ Welfare Calender.

♦ Aquaculture subsidy for the farmers who has 10 acres.

♦ The continuiton of ZP Chairpersons of old districts in the state.

