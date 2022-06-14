AP Cabinet Meeting On June 22

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh State Cabinet meeting is scheduled to meet on June 22 (Wednesday) A decision to this effect was taken on Tuesday. The meeting is scheduled at 11 am in the morning at the AP Secretariat in Velagapudi and will be chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Several key decisions are likely to be taken on that day.

In the earlier Cabinet Meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on May 12 last month with the newly inducted ministers the Government had taken key decisions which include the early start of agriculture season, approval of AP Export Promotion Policy 2022-27 and AP Logistics Policy 2022-27.

The Cabinet had approved the Matsyakara Bharosa on May 13, YSR Rythu Bharosa on May 16, the launch of Animal Ambulance on May 19, distribution of 3000 tractors and 402 combined harvesters in 4,014 Community hiring centers on June 6, and the YSR Crop Insurance on June 14 and Amma Vodi scheme on June 21.

