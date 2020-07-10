AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held at the secretariat in Velagapudi on July 15. Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney issued a circular to that effect on Friday morning.

The focus of the meeting is likely to be about the fight against COVID-19 in the state and also measures to be taken to curb coronavirus spread.

At the meeting, leaders are also likely to discuss the implementation of developmental activities in the state.

During the last cabinet meeting which was held on June 11, the cabinet cleared several welfare schemes such as YSR Cheyutha, YSR Sampurna Poshana, YSR Sampurna Poshana Plus.

In addition, the cabinet also approved the changes in guidelines of house site pattas and also the construction of houses. It has also approved the setting up of 282 teaching and non-teaching posts in government nursing colleges in Guntur, Srikakulam, and Machilipatnam.