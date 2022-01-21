AP Cabinet Meeting Highlights: PRC, Govt Employees Retirement Age Raised To 62

AP Cabinet Meeting Highlights 2022: The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held at the Secretariat, ended on Friday afternoon. The Cabinet which commenced at 11 am is said to have discussed 34 key issues including the 11th PRC implementation, EBC Nestham, and the Covid-19 situation in the State.

Minister for I & PR Perni Venkataramaiah (Perni Nani) addressed the media and said that the Cabinet approved several key issues, including the PRC implementation and the decision to raise the retirement age of government employees from 60 to 62 years.

- The Cabinet also approved the proposal for the allotment of houses in Jagananna Smart Townships for the government employees. It was decided to allocate 10 percent of the plots in these townships with a 20 percent rebate.

- A decision to set up a committee to consult with employees was also approved.

- Cabinet approves implementation of EBC Nestham: Approval for Rs 45,000 financial assistance to Economically Backward Class (EBC) sections of various upper castes.

-The Cabinet decided to give to poor women between the ages of 45 and 60 at the rate of Rs 15,000 per annum.

-Allotment of five acres of land in Tirupati to Kidambi Srikanth Sports Academy.

-Approval of land allotment proposal to Adani for a data center at Visakhapatnam.

-Cabinet approves the ‘one-district one-medical college’ proposal.

- Also approved for the appointment of those who lost their kin during COVID on compassionate grounds.

-The Cabinet approves the construction of 16 medical colleges at a cost of Rs 7,880 crore.

-Approves the development of existing medical colleges where Rs. 3,820 crore was allocated.

-Approval for payment of OTS in installments in rural areas.

-Approved the purchase of grain from farmers at Rs. 5 thousand crores. Payment to the farmer will be made within 21 days of purchase of grain

-Committee established for consultation with employees: The Cabinet decided to set up a committee to hold talks with the government employees. As part of this, Ministers Buggana Rajendranath, Botsa Satyanarayana, Perni Nani, Government Adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, and AP Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma were appointed as members of the committee. The committee would explain to them the current situation in the State and dispel any further ambiguity related to the PRC.

