AP CABINET MEETING KEY DECISIONS: Andhra Pradesh State cabinet, headed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday has taken several key decisions, which include approving One Time Settlement Scheme, ‘YSR AASARA’ programme and providing additional loan of Rs 35,000 to SHG Women for housing.

Briefing media after the cabinet meeting, Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkatramaiah said that the Cabinet has approved One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme for loanees of Andhra Pradesh Housing Corporation Limited, who has taken loans from 1983 to Aug 15, 2011. The amount fixed for one time settlement in rural areas is Rs 10,000, its Rs 15,000 in municipalities and Rs 20,000 in corporations. The loanees can avail OTS Scheme by paying the prescribed amount till December 15 and the Revenue Department officials will register the land to the OTS Scheme beneficiaries on December 21, 2021, he said.

If anyone who has taken loan from AP Housing Corporation and constructed the house and sold it due to any personal emergencies, the buyer also can get the land registered, provided that he is also poor and doesn’t own a house and added that amount for OTS in such cases in Rs 20,000 in rural areas, Rs30, 000 in urban areas and Rs 40,000 in corporations. He said if anyone who had taken the land from the government and constructed the house on their own, the government will register their houses for free. The Minister said the Cabinet has approved to provide an additional Rs 35,000 loan to housing scheme beneficiaries who are also part of self help groups at 3% interest rate.

The Cabinet has also approved to release second installment of YSR Asara programme and added that financial assistance of Rs 6,470.76 crore will be given to women in 8,oo,o42 self help groups. He said the eligible beneficiaries who were missed in first installment of YSR Aasara Scheme will receive the financial assistance of two installments in the second term.

He said the State Cabinet also approved to take further action with Solar Energy Corporation of India to implement 10,000 MW solar power project to supply 9 hour day time free power to farmers on a sustainable basis for the next 30 years, at a rate of Rs 2.49 per unit.

The Minister said the cabinet has approved for implementation of sub-plan for minorities on par with SC, ST and BCs for the welfare of the minorities across the state.

He said the Cabinet also approved the proposal of Microsoft Corporation (India) Pvt. Ltd. for skilling students in the state to leverage Microsoft’s expertise in technology and education to train 1,62,000 students and unemployed youth over 300 colleges and skill development centers in 40 certification courses.

He said the cabinet has approved to name the schools and hospitals after donors and added that donation amount should be Rs 50 lakh for satellite foundation schools, Rs 1 Crore for primary schools and Rs 3 Crore for high schools and Rs 1 Crore for Primary Health Center, Rs 5 Crore for Community healthcare center and Rs 10 crore for Area hospitals for naming after them. He said the cabinet also approved to amend the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

The Minister said the state cabinet has approved to transfer 15-acre government land in Ajjivalasa village, Araku valley mandal of Vishakapatnam district in favour of Tribal Welfare Department for construction of Ekalavya Model Residential School and added that the cabinet also approved to allot 53.45 acre land in Masapeta village, Rayachoti mandal to Yogi Vemana University for a PG Center.

He said the cabinet also approved to allot 4.59 acre in Putlampalli Village of Kadapa mandal to LV Prasad Eye Institute and allot 2 acre in Adavitakkellapadu of Guntur west mandal to a renowned badminton player for setting up badminton academy. He said the cabinet approved to allot 223 acre in Edavalli Village of Chilakaluripeta Mandal to AP Mineral Development Corporation Limited and allot 0.31 acre in Rajamahendravam urban town to Minority Welfare department for construction of Community hall and education institution. He said the cabinet approved A.P Forster Care Guidelines 2021.

The Minister said the cabinet has approved for the widening of Punganuru Branch Canal from 79.600 Km to 220.350 KM as part of Rayalseema Drought Mitigation project HNSS Project Phase 2 works, at a cost of Rs1,929 crore in relaxation of FRBM norms.

He said the Cabinet also approved for creation of new law and order police station at Kasinayana Mandal in YSR Kadapa District and also to setup new Agriculture polytechnic college in Thogaram Village of Amadalavalasa Mandal in Srikakulam District.

He said the cabinet has approved to setup AP state Organic Certification Authority and sanctioned financial assistance of Rs 1.50 crore. He said the cabinet also approved to create Badvel as new revenue division with ten mandals under it.

Also Read: AP Govt Welcomes HC Verdict On Pending MPTC ZPTC Polls Counting