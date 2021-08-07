AP Cabinet Meeting Highlights, Key Decisions Taken

Andhra Pradesh State cabinet headed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday has taken several key decisions, which include approving Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, education reforms, compensation to Agrigold victims, and additional Rs 10 lakh package to Polavaram project displaced families.

Briefing media after the cabinet meeting, Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkatramaiah said that the cabinet approved proposals for transforming educational infrastructure and bringing in comprehensive academic and administrative reforms. The Cabinet has approved for the launch of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, the dedication of phase-1 of Nadu-Nedu programme to the nation and the launch of Phase-2 of Nadu Nedu programme on August 16. He said all the schools including Anganwadi centers, Zilla Parishad Schools, Municipal and Tribal welfare schools were classified into six categories. Satellite Foundation Schools ( PP1 &PP 2), Foundational Schools ( PP1, PP2, class 1 and 2), foundation school plus ( PP1, PP2, Classes 1-5), Pre High School ( Classes 3-7/8), High School ( Classes 3-10) and High School Plus ( Classes 3-12). He said textbooks are being printed in English and Telugu.

He said the cabinet also approved for organising the YSR Life Time Achievement Awards and YSR Achievement Awards function on August 13 and also to shift Lokayukta from Hyderabad to Kurnool in view of the opinion expressed by the High Court and also to notify the headquarters of Andhra Pradesh State Human Rights Commission at Kurnool.

The Minister said the Cabinet has approved for amendment of AP assigned lands Act (POT) 1977 and amended section 3 (2a) Section 3 2(b) and reduced the period from twenty years to ten years for sale of assigned house sites or assigned houses.