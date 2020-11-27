AMARAVATI:The Andhra Pradesh State Cabinet Meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy approved for the distribution of 30 lakh housing sites on December 25 and construction of 28 lakhs 30 thousand houses on Friday.

Giving details of the Cabinet meeting, Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu said that the construction of houses would be completed in three years and that sand would be given free.

The Cabinet also approved the construction of YSR Housing Colonies, distribution of 2.49 lakh units of sheep on December 8, several draft bills to be introduced in the Assembly, acquisition of 105 acres of land for Kurupam JNTU Engineering College and Kharif 2019free crop insurance scheme.

The Cabinet also approved the AP Fisheries University Bill, and a comprehensive survey of all lands in the state in an attempt to identify genuine land owners, provide them permanent land rights, eliminate encroachments .For this the Cabinet approved for the YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhoomi Hakku-Bhoomi Rakshana, the land survey at a cost of Rs 9,027 Crore.

The Agriculture Minister also told the media that the impact of Cyclone Nivar and the extent of damage and relief measures were discussed in the cabinet. "Crops in 30,000 hectares, horticultural crops in 1300 hectares have been damaged, "he said, adding that crop compensation would be paid by December 30. More than 10,000 people were evacuated and sent to relief camps. The CM has ordered to give Rs 500 to those in the camps, the Minister said.

Speaking further, the Cabinet has approved for a 3.144 per cent DA hike and it has decided to pay the DA arrears of employees and pensioners. The Cabinet has decided to clear the pending arrears of all employees and pensioners this time, he stated. He also said that the salaries and pension amounts, which were cut during the Coronavirus pandemic, would be paid in the months of December and January.

Kannababu said that the AP Amul Milk project would start from December 2. In the initial phase, 9,889 bulk chillings centres would established at Prakasam, Kadapa and Chittoor districts.

It has been decided to open sheep and goat units on December 10. ''We are bringing in a bill for quality fodder production and distribution and introduce fines and imprisonment for adulteration of cattle feed,'' he said.

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council meetings will begin from the 30th of this month. Earlier, Governor Vishwa Bhusan Harichandan issued two separate notifications on Thursday. The fifth session of the 15th Legislative Assembly will begin at 9 am. The 37th meeting of the Legislative Council will begin at 10 am.