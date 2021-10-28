AP Cabinet Meeting Highlights: The Andhra Pradesh State Cabinet Meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ended in the afternoon. During the meeting held at the AP Secretariat, several key bills were approved.

- The Cabinet approved an agreement with Solar Energy Corporation of India to provide free electricity supply to farmers for 9 hours in the day.

- Cabinet approved the proposal to purchase 17,000 million units of electricity per annum at Rs 2.49 per unit

-The Cabinet also approved the proposal to amend the Cinematography Act.

-Approval of the resolution to be passed in the Assembly seeking permission from the Center to take up caste-wise census of the Backward Castes in the upcoming 2021 population census.

-Cabinet approves the setting up of a special department for the welfare of the upper castes.

-Approval for the formation of a new Jain Corporation and a Sikh Corporation.

-Cabinet approves proposal for job creation in the medical and health sectors.

-Cabinet approves for creation of 1,285 new jobs.

-Approval for Pharmacist posts in 560 Urban Health Clinics.

-Approval for 2,190 jobs in medical colleges.

-Approval for fill a total of 4,035 new jobs so far.

-Cabinet approves the conduct of the AP Assembly sessions from November 17th.

-Several tourism projects in Visakhapatnam were approved including the construction of Shilparamam under the PPP mode.

- Cabinet approves for allotment of land for the setting up of Seven Star Tourist Resorts at 5 different places in the State, Taj Varun beach project in Visakhapatnam.

-Approval for allotment of 17.49 acres to Jayalakshmi Narasimha Shastri Gundluru Trust at Bommeparthi in Anantapur District.

-Cabinet approves allotment of 15 acres at Kothavalasa in Vizianagaram to Sri Sharada Peetham.

-All those who are eligible for the Amma Vodi scheme will be given the opportunity to apply in June and December.

-Approval for setting up of Vedic school and Sanskrit school in Anantapur district.

-Approval for JNTU and Gurzada varsities in Prakasam district.

