AP Cabinet Meeting: CM YS Jagan To Write To Modi Over Vaccine Drive And Supply

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is stated to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting for vaccine supply to the state. This was decided during the Cabinet Meeting chaired by the Chief Minister held on Tuesday, where various issues related to the partial lockdown in the State, vaccination drive, COVID-19 crisis management, and other issues related to welfare programmes were also discussed in the three-hour-long meeting with the Government has decided to complete the vaccination of 45 plus category first. He will also furnish details of the vaccination drive and Covid-19 situation in the State.

It was decided to complete inoculation of beneficiaries of above 45 years first owing to limited availability of Covid vaccine in the State.

The AP Cabinet decided to give preference to those above 45 years of age for the upcoming inoculation.

The Cabinet decided to take special measures to address the oxygen issue. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to take steps for procuring Oxygen from Karnataka, Orissa and Tamil Nadu.

The decision to strictly enforce the partial curfew with restriction from tomorrow was also discussed. It was decided to not ply APSRTC buses after 12 noon. In this context, RTC buses and interstate services will be suspended after 12 noon. All public transport vehicles will also be stalled from noon. Classes in Colleges will run until 11.30 am. Shops and establishments are allowed to operate from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The cabinet also approved a memorandum of understanding with the CBSE Board for introducing CBSE syllabus in government schools from Class 7.