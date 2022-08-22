AP Cabinet Meeting On August 29

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to meet on the 29th of this month (August) to discuss several key issues pertaining to the State.

The Chief Minister who is on a day’s trip to the National Capital met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and discussed several issues including the Polavaram Project funds and rehabilitation and resettlement package for the evacuees. The Chief Minister also met Union Power Minister R K Singh later during the day and raised the issue of power revenue deficit to Andhra Pradesh and pending power arrears from Telangana.

