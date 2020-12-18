AP Cabinet Meeting To Approve Second Phase Of Jagananna Amma Vodi From January 9

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh State Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, which commenced at the 11:00AM in the Secretariat on Friday, is likely to give the green signal for the second phase of the 'Jagannanna Amma Vodi' scheme, apart from other decisions.

The first phase of the scheme was implemented on January 9 this year. The cabinet will approve the second phase to commence from January 9 next year. The scheme provides Rs 15,000 financial assistance per month to eligible mothers to encourage and send their children to school and promote literacy in the state.

The Cabinet also plans to implement the YSR Rythu Bharosa before Sankranthi, to provide financial assistance to farmers under this scheme before the harvest season.