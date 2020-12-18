AP Cabinet Meeting To Approve Second Phase Of Jagananna Amma Vodi From January 9
AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh State Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, which commenced at the 11:00AM in the Secretariat on Friday, is likely to give the green signal for the second phase of the 'Jagannanna Amma Vodi' scheme, apart from other decisions.
The first phase of the scheme was implemented on January 9 this year. The cabinet will approve the second phase to commence from January 9 next year. The scheme provides Rs 15,000 financial assistance per month to eligible mothers to encourage and send their children to school and promote literacy in the state.
The Cabinet also plans to implement the YSR Rythu Bharosa before Sankranthi, to provide financial assistance to farmers under this scheme before the harvest season.
- The Cabinet will take a decision on various issues including setting up of health testing labs for livestock in various constituencies.
- It is learned that a decision will be taken after discussing the issue related to the land acquired for the expansion of Gannavaram Airport at Vijayawada.
- Cabinet to discuss and approve new Andhra Pradesh tourism policy.
- To approve the implementation of watershed development scheme in 6 districts.
- Ordinance on Establishment of AP Medical Education and Research Corporation.
- To approve the amendment to the Survey and Boundary Act.
- Rupees Five thousand Crore loan through the Civil Supplies Corporation.
- To discuss setting up of Land Survey Academy in Tirupati and allotment of 40 acres of land for this.
- Discuss VRS issue for employees in AP Dairy Development Corporation.