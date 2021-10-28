AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held at the Secretariat on Thursday at 11 AM. The meeting which will be chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to discuss several issues at the meeting including the online sale of movie tickets, approval for the amendment of the law over the appointment of TTD Board members as the High Court has given a stay on the appointment of 52 members as special invitees.

Topics to be discussed during the Cabinet meeting.

The AP cabinet is likely to impose a ban on the sale of gutka in the State.

It is learned that the Cabinet will also approve an ordinance on the amendment of the Cinematography Act. To discuss the online sale of movie tickets through the Film Development Corporation portal.

As the government intends to hold assembly meetings next month, the meeting will discuss the tentative dates and related issues.

The Cabinet will also discuss the issue of legalization of special invitees, revenue premises, lease of shops, setting up of Vigilance, and Security Wing in Revenue Department.

The issue of setting up a department to oversee the development activities of the economically backward sections will also be discussed.

Cabinet approval will be given for setting up lift irrigation projects to fill lakes in Lakkireddipalli and Ramapuram mandals in YSR Kadapa district.

The Cabinet will also discuss financial assistance to newly established medical colleges in the state.

Opportunity to discuss the implementation of the next tranche of Amma Vodi scheme.

In the evening, the Chief Minister will meet AP Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan. As the state government will present the YSR Life Time Achievement and YSR Achievement Awards on November 1 on the occasion of State Formation Day, the Chief Minister is likely to invite the Governor as the chief guest at the event.

