AP Cabinet: Laptops For Classes 9-12 Students Under Amma Vodi

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh State cabinet headed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday has taken several key decisions, which include approving the new Information Technology (IT) policy for 2021-24 and the education sector in the State. Briefing media after the cabinet meeting, Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkatramaiah said that the Cabinet has given its assent to provide laptops for students studying between classes 9-12 and chose laptops in lieu of cash under the Amma Vodi and Vasati Deevena schemes.

Around 8,21,655 students between 9-12 classes and 1,10,779 beneficiaries of Vasati Deevena have opted for a laptop instead of cash incentive.The government will provide branded laptops like Lenovo, HP, Dell, Acer at a lower cost than in the market, with dual processor, 4GB RAM, 500GB hard disk, 14-inch screen, Windows 10, and three-year warranty.

Andhra Kesari University in Prakasam district

The cabinet further gave a nod for the establishment of Andhra Kesari University in Prakasam district and making Vizianagaram JNTU Engineering College into a University by amending the JNTU Act-2008. In regard to this, the government sanctioned 24 additional teaching posts and 17 non-teaching posts.

The State Cabinet gave approval for 2021– 2024 IT policy, prioritising the development of infrastructure to set up three concept cities. The government will also establish digital libraries at Gram Panchayat levels and provide high speed internet facilities to villages. For this, the government is setting up an IT Emerging Technologies Research University in Visakhapatnam.

