AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy likely to expand his cabinet on July 22, as Ministers Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and Mopidevi Venkataramana on Wednesday have resigned to their posts after being elected to the Rajya Sabha.

Currently, there are 24 cabinet Ministers in AP, after both the ministers resigned to their posts. So a vacancy has been created for the two minister posts in the cabinet.

Following which YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president will take the decision over the cabinet expansion to replace the vacant ministerial posts.

According to sources, after the end of Ashadha month, there will be Cabinet expansion at the starting of Shraavana month, which will start on July 21. So, the new ministers likely to take oath on July 22.

The two leaders who currently resigned to their ministries are from the BC community. It is speculated that YS Jagan likely to elect new ministers from the BC category.

Before Resigning to his Minister post Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose handled revenue, registration and stamps ministry and has taken oath as minister on 8 June 2019 resigned to position on 1 July 2020

Mopidevi Venkataramana handled animal husbandry and fisheries ministry and has taken oath as minister on 8 June 2019 resigned to position on 1 July 2020

Andhra Pradesh government held AP Rajya Sabha elections on June 19 and YSR Congress Party won all the four seats from the state by virtue of its formidable strength of 151 in the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly.