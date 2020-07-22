AMARAVATI: Palasa MLA Dr Sidiri Appalaraju and Ramachandrapuram MLA Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopalakrishna will be sworn in as new ministers in Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's cabinet on Wednesday, July 22.

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan will administer the swearing-in ceremony with the new ministers today at 1.29 PM at the Raj Bhavan In Vijayawada. CM YS Jagan will reach Raj Bhavan at 1 PM tomorrow.



Both Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and Mopidevi Venkataramana resigned to their posts on July 3 after being elected to the Rajya Sabha.

The governor accepted their resignations on July 20, paving the way for the induction of the two replacements into the cabinet tomorrow.

Appalaraju belongs to Srikakulam district and was elected as an MLA from Palasa in 2019 assembly elections. Mopidevi Venkataramana, who belongs to the fishermen's community, is now being replaced by Appalaraju from the same community.

Subhash Chandra Bose belongs to the settibalija social class, is being replaced by Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopalakrishna from the same social class in East Godavari district. He has earlier served as Zilla Parishad chairman in East Godavari.

Authorities said a limited number of people are being allowed to take part in this oath-taking ceremony in view of COVID-19.