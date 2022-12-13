AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh state cabinet meeting concluded on Tuesday (December 13) with the State Government taking a decision of enhancing the pension amount from Rs 2,500 to Rs 2,750 which will be implemented from the month of January next year.

The Cabinet Meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was held at the first block of the Secretariat building and several key decisions were taken as part of the meeting.

The enhancement of the pension amount would benefit more than 62.31 lakh pensioners across the State The increased pension amount will be disbursed from January 1.

On the other hand, the Cabinet also approved the proposals of the YSR Cattle Insurance Scheme. The cabinet also gave its nod to the proposal to build virtual classes in all government schools and smart TV rooms in foundation schools today.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had stated at a public meeting held in September for the YSR Cheyutha III phase launch at Animiganipalle village of the Kuppam Assembly constituency had promised to enhance the old age pension amount. The Chief Minister said that the YSRCP government was committed to taking the amount up to Rs 3,000 as part of the election manifesto.

Click below for the AP Cabinet Decisions Press Briefing By Hon'ble Minister for I&PR Ch Venugopala Krishna

